Lakers' Quinn Cook Announces Motivational Children's Book 'The Cook Book'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 129-102. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quinn Cook can also call himself an author.  

Cook revealed his first children's book, titled The Cook Book, on Tuesday. It features his "10 recipes to success" and also pays homage to his father, Ted, on the cover. Ted died when Quinn was 14 years old.

The Duke product has certainly experienced plenty of success on the court.

He was a two-time All-ACC selection and a national champion during his time with the Blue Devils before beginning an NBA career that has included stops with the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Lakers.

Cook won the 2018 NBA championship with the Warriors and reached the NBA Finals again in 2019.

Now he is looking to teach children what he's learned along the way.

