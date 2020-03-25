B/R NBA Staff: Which Superstar Duo Would You Build Around?

0 of 7

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

The NBA may be on indefinite pause, but basketball is always on the brain.

While we dream of the day when pick-and-rolls and give-and-gos return to our lives, we'll continue debating and celebrating the dynamic duos who make these simple plays works of art.

Bleacher Report asked NBA writers to choose which star (or future star) pairing they'd build around today with a three-to-five-year title window. Once two teammates were claimed, they were eliminated from consideration. No duplicates.

Among the notable absences are a certain Brooklyn Nets tandem, two Splash Bros and a pair of small-ball buddies in Houston. Zach LaVine and his quarantine companion, Grizzly, nearly earned consideration for their socially distant workouts, but they ultimately missed the cut as well.

In a league so recently dominated by Big Threes, it's now time for dynamic duos to shine. If you get to choose from today's twosomes, who ya got?