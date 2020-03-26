College Football Teams We'd Love to See Switch Conferences in 2020

0 of 9

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Have you ever thought things set up pretty well for your team to excel, but you had a couple of powerhouse conference foes standing in your way? Are you sick of hearing about how your team dominates inferior competition and that's the reason it's held in such high regard?

Let's open up the transfer portal for entire college football teams for a season then, shall we? For 2020 only, any team in any conference can go anywhere. That presents some appetizing scenarios worth examining.

Some of you will scoff at the moves because of your blue-blood status in a certain conference. Feather-ruffling is fun, but remember these moves are designed to put your team in a position to make a lot of noise on a national scale.

In most cases, it's to put a very good team in a position to win a title. In others, it's to give an elite team more competition. Then there are some teams who play a particular style of football that would better fit into the framework of another conference.

Each move is independent of one another. For instance, in this hypothetical exercise, if Clemson moved from the ACC to another conference in one scenario, it would have no bearing on what move another team makes.

In other words, a Clemson-to-the-SEC situation would be awesome, but if we moved another team into the ACC in another slide, it's OK to discuss a showdown with Clemson because the Tigers would still be in the ACC in that particular scenario.

That's enough justification and rules. Let's take a look at the handful of college football teams we'd like to see change conferences next year (with the caveat they could go back to their original conference in 2021, if they want).