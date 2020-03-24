Manchester City's Pep Guardiola Donates €1 Million Toward Coronavirus Relief

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola donated €1 million to the Medical College of Barcelona to aid in the relief effort during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Goal's Sam France.

"The donation campaign promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and managed through the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation aims to collect medical materials and financial contributions from collegiate doctors and the general population for the purchase of medical equipment and equipment that is currently lacking in health centres in Catalonia," the organization said in a statement.

