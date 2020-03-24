Chris Harris Jr. Was Deciding Between Eagles, Saints Before Chargers Contract

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Before reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers last Wednesday, cornerback Chris Harris was considering a pair of NFC teams.

"It was coming down to the Eagles or Saints, and the Chargers kinda came out of nowhere," Harris said on the RapSheet + Friends podcast, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "I felt that would be an even better fit for me."

Harris had spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a need at cornerback last season, but they traded for Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions last week.

The New Orleans Saints could go into next year with Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins leading the way at cornerback, which could be a strength.

While both could have benefited from Harris' presence, the Chargers were the big winners when they added the four-time Pro Bowler to a unit that already has Casey Hayward and Desmond King II.

Though injuries derailed the 2019 season for Los Angeles, the defense still ranked sixth in yards allowed and could be one of the NFL's best.

Quarterback is a question mark after Philip Rivers left in free agency, but otherwise the squad should be closer to its 2018 record of 12-4 rather than the 2019 mark of 5-11.

For Harris, he should be comfortable remaining in the AFC West as he seeks his second championship.