Chris Harris Jr. Was Deciding Between Eagles, Saints Before Chargers Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 22: Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field as he warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Before reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers last Wednesday, cornerback Chris Harris was considering a pair of NFC teams.

"It was coming down to the Eagles or Saints, and the Chargers kinda came out of nowhere," Harris said on the RapSheet + Friends podcast, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "I felt that would be an even better fit for me."

Harris had spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a need at cornerback last season, but they traded for Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions last week.

The New Orleans Saints could go into next year with Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins leading the way at cornerback, which could be a strength.

While both could have benefited from Harris' presence, the Chargers were the big winners when they added the four-time Pro Bowler to a unit that already has Casey Hayward and Desmond King II.

Though injuries derailed the 2019 season for Los Angeles, the defense still ranked sixth in yards allowed and could be one of the NFL's best.

Quarterback is a question mark after Philip Rivers left in free agency, but otherwise the squad should be closer to its 2018 record of 12-4 rather than the 2019 mark of 5-11.

Video Play Button

For Harris, he should be comfortable remaining in the AFC West as he seeks his second championship.

Related

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Talks Decision to Leave in 1st Interview Since Move to Bucs

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the Broncos May Be a Sleeping Giant

    Denver's strong offseason shouldn't go unnoticed, says @GDavenport

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why the Broncos May Be a Sleeping Giant

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar's Ravens Have a Secret Weapon 😈

    @MikeTanier reveals how Baltimore has helped its MVP this offseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar's Ravens Have a Secret Weapon 😈

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Significant 2020 FA Upgrades 📈

    @GDavenport ranks the signings that will improve their new teams the most

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Most Significant 2020 FA Upgrades 📈

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report