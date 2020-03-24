Giants Rumors: Ex-1st-Round Pick Corey Coleman Agrees to New 1-Year Contract

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Wide receiver Corey Coleman agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants worth up to $1.5 million, according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

Coleman caught five passes for 71 yards in eight games with the Giants in 2018. He tore his ACL last July, which forced him to miss the entire 2019 season.

The Cleveland Browns selected Coleman with the No. 15 pick in the 2016 draft, and he had 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games.

His most memorable moment with the franchise came during the filming of HBO's Hard Knocks in August 2018. He expressed his frustration about practicing with the second team to head coach Hue Jackson and asked why the Browns wouldn't trade him if they didn't value him.

Cleveland traded Coleman to the Buffalo Bills, and the Bills released him less than a month later. He had a similarly brief spell with the New England Patriots before landing in New York.

While used sparingly on offense, Coleman totaled 598 kick-return yards and averaged 26 yards per return for the Giants.

Signing him to a cheap short-term contract is a sensible gamble. He's still young enough (25) to think he might be able to turn his career around if he can stay healthy. If that doesn't happen, the Giants can move on in the offseason.