Cassius Marsh, Al Woods Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Jaguars Contracts

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars bolstered their defensive line Monday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, defensive end Cassius Marsh agreed with the team on a one-year deal with $600,000 guaranteed, while defensive tackle Al Woods' one-year deal is worth $2.75 million with $1 million guaranteed.

Marsh played last season with the Arizona Cardinals, where he appeared in all 16 regular-season games (three starts) and recorded 2.5 sacks. The 27-year-old's best statistical campaign came in 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers. He posted a career-high 5.5 sacks and 38 tackles (27 solo).

Marsh's NFL career began when the Seattle Seahawks used a fourth-round draft pick on him in 2014. The UCLA product stayed in Seattle through the 2016 campaign before the Seahawks traded him to the New England Patriots, who cut him after nine games in November 2017.

The Niners claimed him off waivers one day later. Marsh's tenure in San Francisco ended with his release in March 2019, and he signed back with the Seahawks the following month. Seattle parted ways with him before the start of last season in August, which landed him with the Cardinals.

Woods, meanwhile, played for the Seahawks in 2019. He notched one sack and 32 tackles (16 solo) in 14 regular-season appearances (five starts). It was the 32-year-old's second time in Seattle after playing in two games for the team during the 2011 season.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Woods in the fourth round out of LSU in 2010 but released him before the season began. He has also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-13), Tennessee Titans (2014-16) and Indianapolis Colts (2017-18).

Woods has 5.5 sacks and 204 tackles (109 solo) across 125 games (48 starts) overall.

With the Jaguars, both veterans will provide depth for a defensive line that has already lost All-Pro Calais Campbell in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

Jacksonville announced it had re-signed veteran defensive end Lerentee McCray earlier Monday, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rodney Gunter signed with the Jags last week on a three-year deal worth $18 million.