Vikings' Kyle Rudolph, Wife Jordan Donate 82K Meals to COVID-19 Relief Effort

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and his wife, Jordan, donated 82,000 meals through Second Harvest Heartland as part of the relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Growing up, I never had to worry about not having meals if we didn't have school, and that's not the case for a lot of kids around our community," Rudolph told Vikings beat writer Lindsey Young. "There's a lot of families who are going without meals because mom and/or dad aren't able to work right now ... so we wanted to do something here for the families in our community that we know are being directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Vikings announced the Rudolphs also set up a fundraising campaign with a goal to raise $200,000:

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (h/t WCCO), doctors have confirmed 235 cases of the coronavirus throughout the state, and one person has died from COVID-19.

The Wilf family announced they were donating $250,000 in aid, with the Vikings matching the total.

Vikings players Adam Thielen, Chad Greenway and Anthony Barr joined the campaign: Thielen and his wife, Caitlin, donated $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland; Greenway and his wife, Jenni, pledged $10,000 to his Lead The Way Foundation; and Barr provided $500 emergency grants to current and former recipients of his Raise The Barr scholarship.