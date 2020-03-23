Vikings' Kyle Rudolph, Wife Jordan Donate 82K Meals to COVID-19 Relief Effort

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Kyle Rudolph and Jordan Nine attend the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and his wife, Jordan, donated 82,000 meals through Second Harvest Heartland as part of the relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Growing up, I never had to worry about not having meals if we didn't have school, and that's not the case for a lot of kids around our community," Rudolph told Vikings beat writer Lindsey Young. "There's a lot of families who are going without meals because mom and/or dad aren't able to work right now ... so we wanted to do something here for the families in our community that we know are being directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Vikings announced the Rudolphs also set up a fundraising campaign with a goal to raise $200,000:

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (h/t WCCO), doctors have confirmed 235 cases of the coronavirus throughout the state, and one person has died from COVID-19.

Video Play Button

The Wilf family announced they were donating $250,000 in aid, with the Vikings matching the total.

Vikings players Adam Thielen, Chad Greenway and Anthony Barr joined the campaignThielen and his wife, Caitlin, donated $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland; Greenway and his wife, Jenni, pledged $10,000 to his Lead The Way Foundation; and Barr provided $500 emergency grants to current and former recipients of his Raise The Barr scholarship.

Related

    Report: Peyton Manning Turns Down ESPN MNF Role

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Peyton Manning Turns Down ESPN MNF Role

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Physicians Society Discontinues Player Physicals Due to Pandemic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Physicians Society Discontinues Player Physicals Due to Pandemic

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Travis Frederick Retires

    Cowboys All-Pro center announces on Twitter he’s retiring at age 29

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Travis Frederick Retires

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Officials 'Increasingly Pessimistic' About Having Offseason Programs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Officials 'Increasingly Pessimistic' About Having Offseason Programs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report