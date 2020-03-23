Jets, Johnson Family Donate $1M Toward Coronavirus Relief Effort

The New York Jets and the Johnson family donated $1 million to three local United Way agencies to aid in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

"The United Way continues to improve lives around the world and we need community-based organizations more than ever at this moment," Jets CEO said of the donation. "Everyone has been impacted by this invisible enemy and the United Way is meeting it head-on at home, helping those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak."

According to CNN, more than 332,00 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the world, and at least 14,500 people have died from the disease.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed Monday the state has 20,875 cases throughout the state, with New York City accounting for the majority (12,305) of the positive tests. 

As the pandemic has forced almost every major sports league to temporarily suspend play, teams and athletes have stepped up to do what they can to help others.

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam had donated $1 million to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and another $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt are among the players who have pledged financial contributions to the cause.

