Cowboys Rumors: Latest Buzz on Randy Gregory, Dontari Poe and Phillip Dorsett

The biggest dominoes of the Dallas Cowboys' offseason have already dropped.

They haven't solved the Dak Prescott situation long-term, but they have a temporary solution with the exclusive franchise tag. They ponied up for a massive new deal with top wideout Amari Cooper. They watched Byron Jones exit, as most figured they would.

Other than Prescott's next contract, the major questions have been answered. But there's still plenty of work to be done, which has kept the rumor mill spinning. We'll examine the latest buzz below.

Randy Gregory Applies for Reinstatement

Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely since 2019. He has officially filed for reinstatement now, a source told ESPN's Todd Archer.

"Under the league's substance-abuse policy, the NFL has to make a decision on Gregory's status in the next 60 days," Archer added. Gregory was suspended for all of last season and has been suspended four different times "for failed or missed tests," per the report.

The Cowboys made Gregory the 60th overall pick in 2015. He has only played 28 games (one start) since, but his 2018 season was by far his most productive. He made a career-high 14 appearances and set a number of personal bests, including 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits.

Dallas needs a pass-rusher after the loss of last season's sack leader, Robert Quinn, to the Chicago Bears. DeMarcus Lawrence led the incumbents with just 5.0 sacks.

Cowboys Nearing Agreement With Dontari Poe

Dallas might be bulking up the interior of its defensive line by doubling up on former Carolina Panthers.

After landing 2010's No. 3 pick, Gerald McCoy, earlier in free agency, the Cowboys have now turned their attention to Dontari Poe. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the two sides "are in talks...on a potential deal," while NFL Network's Jane Slater added they are "close to coming to an agreement."

Poe kicked off his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, who selected him 11th overall in 2012. He made a pair of Pro Bowl appearances for them in 2013 and 2014, before later joining the Atlanta Falcons and, for the last two seasons, the Panthers.

The 29-year-old played 11 games in Carolina this past season, tallying 22 tackles and 4.0 sacks before having his campaign shut down by a torn quad. The Panthers declined his option earlier in March.

Phillip Dorsett On Dallas' Radar

While the Cowboys found the cash to keep Cooper around, their pass-catching core did take a hit in free agency. Jason Witten and Randall Cobb, who finished third and fourth, respectively, on the team in receptions, signed elsewhere and took their combined 118 catches and seven touchdowns with them.

Dallas needs to flesh out its receiving core, but it doesn't have much money to spend. If the price is right, they "have some interest" in Phillip Dorsett, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

A first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015, Dorsett has struggled to look the part. He spent his first two seasons with the Colts and the last three with the New England Patriots, never making more than seven starts or catching more than 33 passes in a single campaign.

In 2019, the 27-year-old caught just 29 of the 54 passes thrown his way. That said, he did haul in 32 of his 42 targets the season prior. Either way, if he comes to the Cowboys, he'll be asked to stretch the field. He has averaged better than 13 yards per reception in three of the last four seasons, and in 2019, he scored on 17.2 percent of his catches.