Dolphins Rumors: Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert Received 'Strong Grades' from Miami

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have their eyes on the quarterback position approaching the 2020 NFL draft.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com cited personnel sources around the league who said the AFC East team has "strong grades" on quarterback prospects Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. Jeremiah does not envision the Cincinnati Bengals trading the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to select Burrow, but he did suggest the Dolphins could move up from No. 5 to No. 3.

That would give them the chance to choose between Tagovailoa and Herbert, assuming Washington takes Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young with the second overall selection.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Dolphins to select Tagovailoa at No. 5 in a post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft.

"When healthy, Tagovailoa is a special passer with awesome touch, accuracy, field vision and mobility," Miller wrote. "He's a little bit of Drew Brees with a little bit of Russell Wilson mixed in. The NFL will go wild for that type of quarterback as long as his medicals from two ankle injuries and a dislocated hip in the last two seasons come back clean."

That is the type of franchise signal-caller Miami has been missing since Dan Marino, who last played in 1999.

The team hasn't won a playoff game since the 2000 campaign and has been to the postseason just three times since then. It is coming off a 5-11 season, which has set it up to secure the long-term future of the most important position on the field.

Had Tagovailoa not suffered the season-ending hip injury that cut short his final year at Alabama, he may have challenged Burrow for the Heisman Trophy. While Herbert has impressed in the draft preparation process and won the MVP at the Senior Bowl, Tua has a resume that includes a national championship and an appearance in another title game.

Signs indicate he'll be the next franchise quarterback for the Dolphins, where he will look to take control of the AFC East after Tom Brady left the division rival New England Patriots.