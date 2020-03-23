Fantasy Football 2020: Early Mock Draft After Top Free-Agency Deals

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

With one week of NFL free agency completed, the draft picture is beginning to look a bit different than it did previously. While most of the top prospects are still going to be drafted highly, early offseason deals have changed where they might end up.

The New York Giants, for example, signed linebackers David Mayo, Kyler Fackrell and Blake Martinez in free agency. For a linebacker prospect like Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, this means the Giants may not be an option at No. 4.

Here we will examine an updated Round 1 mock and dig into some of the latest offseason deals and how they might affect the draft.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

16. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

27. Seattle Seahawks: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Jets Add Cornerback Pierre Desir

Cornerback Pierre Desir was an unexpected cut by the Indianapolis Colts, but the New York Jets added the six-year veteran Sunday:

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the 29-year-old's one-year deal is worth up to $5.5 million.

Desir, who began his career with the Cleveland Browns, has been a starter in Indianapolis for the past two seasons. In 2019, he finished with 50 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions. Despite his modest deal, he could be walking into a starting gig for New York.

At the very least, this should give the Jets some flexibility over draft weekend. They need a starter in the wake of releasing Trumaine Johnson With Desir on the roster, New York may not feel the need to force a cornerback selection early in the draft.

Unless Ohio State's Jeff Okudah falls outside the top 10 or they trade down, the Jets will almost certainly pass on a cornerback in Round 1. Instead, they will likely address another area of need, such as wide receiver.

Eagles Trade for Darius Slay

Like the Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles may pass on a cornerback in the first round—despite coming into the offseason with the position being one of need. Thursday morning, though, the Eagles traded for Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

The trade wasn't just a short-term maneuver, either. According to Rapoport, Slay is getting a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia. Though there is still a chance that the Eagles scoop up a corner in Round 1—they did finish a disappointing 19th in pass defense last season—it's far more likely they will look at another position early.

For Philadelphia, wide receiver is also a major need.

Meanwhile, the trade of Slay leaves the Lions without a top-tier cover corner on their roster. Detroit did add Desmond Trufant in free agency, but he is not a one-for-one replacement for Slay.

Okudah can and should be a target for Detroit at No. 3.

Rams Release Todd Gurley

In another move from Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams released star running back Todd Gurley. By Friday, he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Parting with the 25-year-old may not put the Rams in the market for another Round 1 quarterback—Gurley was selected 10th overall in 2015—primarily because they don't have a first-round selection. It was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Though trading back into Round 1 for the running back of the Rams' choice isn't entirely out of the question, it's more likely L.A. looks for a complementary back to run alongside Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown on Day 2 or 3.

However, the signing of Gurley does likely keep Atlanta out of the running back market in the first round. While the Falcons would probably have their choice of runners at 16, the trio of Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith likely means they won't make that move.