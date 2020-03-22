Falcons Rumors: Ex-Browns OL Justin McCray Agrees to Contract

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 22, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 01: Justin McCray #67 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons continued adding pieces to their offense Sunday, agreeing to terms with offensive lineman Justin McCray on an undisclosed deal, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

McCray spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, playing in 15 games while making four starts.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

