Falcons Rumors: Ex-Browns OL Justin McCray Agrees to Contract

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons continued adding pieces to their offense Sunday, agreeing to terms with offensive lineman Justin McCray on an undisclosed deal, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

McCray spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, playing in 15 games while making four starts.

