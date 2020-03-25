2019 College Football Seniors We Wish Got an Extra Year of Eligibility

0 of 12

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

With the COVID-19 pandemic halting leagues around the world, many are clamoring for the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility to players in some winter and spring sports.

While CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein tweeted this isn't likely for basketball players who didn't get to participate in the NCAA tournament, no official word has come down from the governing body.

Still, the prospects of what would happen, how coaches would balance it and the ramifications for next season are interesting. And it made us think, "What if we could wish for one more college football season for some of 2019's superlative players we'll no longer get to watch?"

Which departing seniors would get the nod if you could wave your magic wand and get one more year out of them? Guys who skipped out early aren't included; these are only players who have exhausted their eligibility and in no way could return in '20.

Let's take a look at some of the players who we wish had one more chance to lace them up as an amateur.