The Best CFB Comeback Wins in the Last 10 Years

Dave Martin/Associated Press

The past decade of college football has featured some wild finishes, unbelievable plays and comeback victories that will be talked about for years to come.

Everybody loves a game with a dramatic comeback, unless your team is on the losing end of it. Even then, there are times where all you can do is respect the mental fortitude and resilience to overcome a big deficit to pull off a win.

Some of the best comebacks from the past 10 years haven't been because of the total points they overcame, although that can certainly help. Some just happened to come in big games during the season on a national stage, or ended up solidifying the legacies of the players who took part in them.

While there were countless comeback victories in college football over the past decade, a handful stood out above the rest.