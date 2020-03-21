Rockets' PJ Tucker Announces on Instagram Live He's Opening Sneaker Store

John Amis/Associated Press

During an Instagram Live Q&A with Nice Kicks on Saturday, Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker announced he will be opening his own sneaker store.

"We're looking to do the grand opening in October," Tucker disclosed (h/t ESPN's Nick DePaula). "We've got a lot of dope collabs coming. We're going to have some fun with it and I'm excited about that."

Tucker has long had a reputation for his extensive kicks collection:

"From the beginning of time, all I've ever done is hoop, and this culture of sneakers has always been a part of it," Tucker added during Nice Kick's IG Live. "It's hand-in-hand."

Tucker has established a loyal fanbase in Houston, having played for the Rockets since 2017. The 2006 second-round pick was averaging 7.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 34.4 minutes across 64 games before the NBA's hiatus began on March 12.