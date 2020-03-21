Look: Tom Brady Thanks Young Buccaneers Fan for Welcoming Him with Video Tweet

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady is already enjoying the new community with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback responded on Twitter after the Bucs provided some welcome messages to their new signal-caller:

Tampa Bay announced the signing of the six-time Super Bowl champion Friday, putting Brady on a new team after 20 years with the New England Patriots.

The local fans are obviously excited, immediately boosting jersey sales as the highest-selling player.

Though it will take some time to see Brady on the field, his social media presence is enough for now.