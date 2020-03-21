Look: Tom Brady Thanks Young Buccaneers Fan for Welcoming Him with Video Tweet

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.” The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced his decision Friday, March 20, 2020, in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady is already enjoying the new community with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The quarterback responded on Twitter after the Bucs provided some welcome messages to their new signal-caller:

Tampa Bay announced the signing of the six-time Super Bowl champion Friday, putting Brady on a new team after 20 years with the New England Patriots.

The local fans are obviously excited, immediately boosting jersey sales as the highest-selling player.

Though it will take some time to see Brady on the field, his social media presence is enough for now.

