Tom Brady Jersey Sales Up 900% After Signing Contract with Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are clearly excited about the addition of Tom Brady.

According to a news release provided by Fanatics, Brady jersey sales have grown 900 percent since his signing with the Buccaneers, which became official Friday.

Not only was the veteran quarterback the top-selling player across all sports on Friday, but the top three products of any kind were also Brady jerseys.

The Bucs are also the highest-selling team on Fanatics, with the New England Patriots coming in at No. 2.

The popularity is unsurprising considering Brady is one of the biggest stars in the NFL, with six Super Bowl titles and three league MVP awards to his name.

He had the NFL's highest-selling jersey in 2019 with the Patriots, even in his 20th season with the team. The same was true in 2018.

Joining a new team for the first time in his career obviously generates even more excitement, especially for a Tampa Bay franchise that has just one championship in its history.

Of course, fans might want to be patient in buying their next Brady jersey since the Buccaneers are set to get new uniforms in April.