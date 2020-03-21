Colts Rumors: Pierre Desir Released; Had Career-High 3 Interceptions in 2019

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2020

Indianapolis Colts' Pierre Desir (35) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis won 30-23. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly set to release cornerback Pierre Desir, who recorded a career-best three interceptions during the 2019 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday. The Colts will create an additional $6.85 million in salary-cap space with the roster move, per Spotrac.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

