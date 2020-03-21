Colts Rumors: Pierre Desir Released; Had Career-High 3 Interceptions in 2019

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly set to release cornerback Pierre Desir, who recorded a career-best three interceptions during the 2019 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday. The Colts will create an additional $6.85 million in salary-cap space with the roster move, per Spotrac.

