Malcolm Jenkins Says He's 'Attached' to Philly in Goodbye Letter to Eagles Fans

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said Saturday he became "attached" to the city and wanted to remain with the organization before leaving to rejoin the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

Jenkins penned a goodbye letter to Philadelphia and its fans for The Players' Tribune.

"Philly, I know we have to go our separate ways...but can we still be friends?" he wrote. "Maybe this sounds crazy—but it really does feel like I'm going through a breakup right now. Like I'm breaking up with my city. And as with anyone unlucky enough to have to go through a breakup during the era of social distancing, I've had plenty of opportunity to reflect on our time together."

Jenkins spent the past six years with the Eagles after starting his NFL career with five seasons as a member of the Saints.

The 32-year-old New Jersey native didn't miss a single game during his time in Philadelphia while earning three Pro Bowl selections and helping the team win Super Bowl LII.

He explained the meaning of that victory is what will resonate with him for years to him:

"What's my favorite moment as an Eagle? Parading down Broad Street as WORLD CHAMPIONS is up there...but I was a little too drunk to remember all of it. Putting that hit on Brandin Cooks—the one that sent shock waves throughout Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, all at once—is definitely up there...but I still have a moment I like more.

"My favorite moment is when the clock struck 00:00 at the end of the Super Bowl, and it really began to sink in—just everything that had happened. I dropped to my knees and felt tears of relief fall down my face. Not necessarily relief over winning the game or a championship in and of itself, if that makes sense. It was more like over what the win meant. It was about how deeply I'd tethered myself to the spirit and plight of Philadelphia. It was about what I'd been carrying on my shoulders: For one, the hope of a fanbase that had never felt the thrill of a Super Bowl championship—absolutely. But also the hope of so many citizens who needed their stories of injustice lifted up upon a stage as tall as the Super Bowl."

Now he's looking forward to a second run with the Saints after signing a four-year, $32 million contract.

"For real, everything you saw me do in Philly? It was the fruit of a tree that was planted in New Orleans," Jenkins wrote in The Players' Tribune. "And I cannot wait to give Who Dat nation the benefits of a player they helped create."

Jenkins is coming off a strong 2019 season with the Eagles. He racked up 81 total tackles, eight passes defended, four forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games.

In all, he's recorded 873 tackles, 96 passes defended, 19 forced fumbles, 17 interceptions, 10 sacks and seven defensive touchdowns across 11 years in the NFL. Along with his championship in Philly, he also won Super Bowl XLIV as a member of the Saints in 2010.

Now he returns to NOLA with hope of chasing down another title alongside Drew Brees.