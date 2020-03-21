Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 21, 2020

LIGA MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla speaks during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles , Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The 2020 Major League Soccer All-Star Game, which will be held on July 29, 2020, in Los Angeles, will match the best of MLS against the All-Stars from Mexico's LIGA MX. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy)
Joe Reedy/Associated Press

Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, has tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Friday evening. 

Bonilla is currently asymptomatic and under isolation. 

"I'll keep myself informed about the situation the country is going through and the alternative and possible solutions to resolve it," Bonilla said via translated statement. "Especially in the Liga MX and Ascenso MX family."

Liga MX has been on hiatus since March 15 as the pandemic continues to spread around the world. Bonilla becomes the second known case in the league after Atletico San Luis president Alberto Marrero was confirmed to have contracted the disease Tuesday. 

According to the World Health Organization, there are 118 cases of the coronavirus across Mexico as of Friday night. There are 234,073 confirmed cases worldwide with China, Italy and Iran among the hardest-hit nations.

ESPN's Jose Ramon Fernandez notes that Bonilla, who often deals with FIFA officials on behalf of Liga MX, had recently returned from Spain, which has been exposed to a high number of cases as well. 

Liga MX has not given a timetable for its return to play but was planning on continuing with the contests without fans before suspending the schedule entirely. 

Bonilla is in quarantine and remains in stable condition.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: Man Utd Meet for Lemar

    Red Devils met Atleti midfielder's reps last week

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Meet for Lemar

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Player in the World Bracket Championship 🌍

    We've made it to the championship of our ‘Best Player In The World Right Now’ bracket! You picked all the players and after over 200,000 of your votes, we are down to LeBron vs. Messi. Voting is underway and it's a VERY close race. Tap to vote!

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Best Player in the World Bracket Championship 🌍

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Big-Name Keepers to Move in Summer?

    • De Gea or Kepa to Real Madrid? • Courtois or Donnarumma to PSG? 🔍 B/R looks at summer scenarios

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Big-Name Keepers to Move in Summer?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Barca, Madrid Join Sane Race

    La Liga duo to fight Bayern for City winger

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Barca, Madrid Join Sane Race

    Jordan Seward
    via Mail Online