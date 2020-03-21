Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Joe Reedy/Associated Press

Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, has tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Friday evening.

Bonilla is currently asymptomatic and under isolation.

"I'll keep myself informed about the situation the country is going through and the alternative and possible solutions to resolve it," Bonilla said via translated statement. "Especially in the Liga MX and Ascenso MX family."

Liga MX has been on hiatus since March 15 as the pandemic continues to spread around the world. Bonilla becomes the second known case in the league after Atletico San Luis president Alberto Marrero was confirmed to have contracted the disease Tuesday.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 118 cases of the coronavirus across Mexico as of Friday night. There are 234,073 confirmed cases worldwide with China, Italy and Iran among the hardest-hit nations.

ESPN's Jose Ramon Fernandez notes that Bonilla, who often deals with FIFA officials on behalf of Liga MX, had recently returned from Spain, which has been exposed to a high number of cases as well.

Liga MX has not given a timetable for its return to play but was planning on continuing with the contests without fans before suspending the schedule entirely.

Bonilla is in quarantine and remains in stable condition.