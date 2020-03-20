Zach, Julie Ertz Give $100K to Philadelphia Food Bank to Support COVID-19 Relief

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Julie Ertz of the USA taking a selfie with her husband Zach Ertz during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)
Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

USWNT soccer star Julie Ertz and her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, are donating $100,000 to the Philadelphia-based food bank Philabundance amidst the coronavirus pandemic:

A number of athletes, owners and executives and coaches around sports have been donating money to various charities or causes to support those being adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the corresponding shutdown of arenas, stadiums and various businesses. 

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first NFL figure to contract COVID-19. 

