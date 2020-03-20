Zach, Julie Ertz Give $100K to Philadelphia Food Bank to Support COVID-19 Relief

Zach, Julie Ertz Give $100K to Philadelphia Food Bank to Support COVID-19 ReliefMarch 20, 2020
USWNT soccer star Julie Ertz and her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, are donating $100,000 to the Philadelphia-based food bank Philabundance amidst the coronavirus pandemic:
Ertz Family Foundation @ErtzFoundation
Today, @ZERTZ_86 and @julieertz along with the Ertz Family Foundation are proud to announce a donation of $100K to @Philabundance, a Philadelphia-area food bank, to provide meals to those in need during the #COVID19 outbreak. For more information, visit https://t.co/wLbqeQfrzn https://t.co/XPyMZGuDGU
Zach Ertz @ZERTZ_86
Julie and I are committed to being a part of the solution against COVID-19 in Philadelphia. The lack of access to food is something we want to help address. By partnering with Philabundance, we believe we can attack these issues. Click the link in bio to learn more https://t.co/Y0YIzKXuUa
A number of athletes, owners and executives and coaches around sports have been donating money to various charities or causes to support those being adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the corresponding shutdown of arenas, stadiums and various businesses.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first NFL figure to contract COVID-19.
