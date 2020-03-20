Cavaliers' Larry Nance Says Crohn's Disease Makes Him Vulnerable to COVID-19

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Larry Nance Jr. is at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of his Crohn's disease, which is treated with immunosuppressive medication, Nance told Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.

"You'd hear every now and again somebody say like, 'Oh we're blowing this out of proportion, it's not that big of a deal.' And for me, it was like, 'What?' This is a huge deal," Nance said. "This is something that we've really got to take seriously."

If Nance did contract COVID-19, there is a greater chance he would face severe symptoms. As a result, he's taken extra precautions and hasn't left his house in over a week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.