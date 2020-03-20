Report: DT Chris Wormley Trade from Ravens to Steelers Being Finalized

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly nearing a deal to acquire defensive lineman Chris Wormley from the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported Wormley was close to being traded. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers will send Baltimore a 2021 fifth-round draft pick for Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec noted the Ravens will save $2.1 million against the cap with this move.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.