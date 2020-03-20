Report: DT Chris Wormley Trade from Ravens to Steelers Being Finalized

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Chris Wormley #93 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to taking on the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly nearing a deal to acquire defensive lineman Chris Wormley from the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported Wormley was close to being traded. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers will send Baltimore a 2021 fifth-round draft pick for Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick. 

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec noted the Ravens will save $2.1 million against the cap with this move. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

