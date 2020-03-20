Cristiano Ronaldo 'Can Go on Until 40,' Says Paulo Ferreira

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Former Chelsea full-back Paulo Ferreira has said Cristiano Ronaldo can "definitely" play until he is 40.

Ferreira played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal before hanging up his international boots in 2010. He subsequently retired from playing completely in 2013 and has watched on as Ronaldo has added numerous titles to his already packed trophy cabinet at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ferreira does not see any prospect of Ronaldo slowing down soon if he stays fit, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

"I've known Cristiano for a long time. His attitude, how professional he is, how hard he works—they are all outstanding. Until his body doesn't allow him to play anymore, he will stay at this level. And I think he will last for four or five years more.

"He is still an important player who everyone respects. He is still feared because he can decide a game. I saw him develop, of course. I played with and against him from the time he was 18, and he deserves to still be at this level for everything he has achieved and all the work he has put in.

"To still be playing at this level at 35, you have to look after yourself. You need to work hard, rest and eat properly. He does all that, so when he says he can go on until 40, I agree. Let's see how his body handles it, but if he doesn't get injuries, then he can definitely do it."

Now 35, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to be one of the most devastating attacking players in Europe.

Only two players in Europe's top five leagues, Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, have scored more league goals than Ronaldo in 2019-20.

The former Manchester United star has netted 21 times for Juventus in Serie A this term and recently scored in 11 consecutive league games:

That run ended in Juve's 2-0 win over Inter Milan on March 8, which put the Old Lady back on top of Serie A:

It also proved to be Juventus' final game before European football shut down in a bid to manage the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Juve's bid to win a ninth consecutive Scudetto has been suspended, as has their campaign to win a first UEFA Champions League since 1996.

Maurizio Sarri's side currently trail Lyon 1-0 in their last-16 tie in Europe's elite tournament, with the second leg still to be played in Turin. If and when the season continues, Ronaldo will be aiming to become only the second person after Francisco Gento to win the famous European trophy six times.