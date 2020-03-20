Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Friday's Action

0 of 3

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Whether the deals are actually official or not, NFL free agency continues to chug along with plenty of movement and agreements/signings two days after the start of the new league year.

The NFL is no longer the same as what everyone previously knew. Stars have aligned with different orbits. Once-highly regarded players have been tossed to the side. Numerous individuals found new homes. The amount of activity beginning Monday with the league's legal tampering period into the actual start of free agency has been nothing short of staggering.

Each day provided something new and jaw-dropping.

A pair of wide receiver trades dominated Monday's deals. Tom Brady agreeing to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completely changed the NFL landscape on Tuesday. The Chicago Bears seemingly gave up on Mitchell Trubisky by Wednesday. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams decided they no longer wanted to pay Todd Gurley, while the Detroit Lions came to the same conclusion with Darius Slay.

Like the rest of the world, the NFL is a far different place today, but limitations to normal operating procedures haven't stopped teams from continuing their shopping sprees, nor us from assigning grades to the league's latest transactions.