Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Friday's Action

Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Friday's ActionMarch 20, 2020
Whether the deals are actually official or not, NFL free agency continues to chug along with plenty of movement and agreements/signings two days after the start of the new league year.
The NFL is no longer the same as what everyone previously knew. Stars have aligned with different orbits. Once-highly regarded players have been tossed to the side. Numerous individuals found new homes. The amount of activity beginning Monday with the league's legal tampering period into the actual start of free agency has been nothing short of staggering.
Each day provided something new and jaw-dropping.
A pair of wide receiver trades dominated Monday's deals. Tom Brady agreeing to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completely changed the NFL landscape on Tuesday. The Chicago Bears seemingly gave up on Mitchell Trubisky by Wednesday. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams decided they no longer wanted to pay Todd Gurley, while the Detroit Lions came to the same conclusion with Darius Slay.
Like the rest of the world, the NFL is a far different place today, but limitations to normal operating procedures haven't stopped teams from continuing their shopping sprees, nor us from assigning grades to the league's latest transactions.
Todd Gurley Returns Home
Well, that didn’t take long.
Less than 24 hours after the Los Angeles Rams announced they had released Todd Gurley, the running back agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz.
The move comes on the heels of the Falcons releasing their own highly paid running back in Devonta Freeman, thus creating an opportunity for the 25-year-old Gurley to assume the starting position while returning to the state where he built his reputation.
The former Georgia Bulldog can prove he’s still a dynamic runner despite concerns with a lingering knee issue.
The Falcons front office has immediately attacked problem areas. First, the team rid itself of Freeman’s contract and may have gotten better in the short term. It lost Austin Hooper in free agency only to acquire former first-round pick Hayden Hurst in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. Also, it finally added a legit edge-rusher in Dante Fowler Jr.
Atlanta has a legitimate chance to build upon its four-game winning streak to end the 2019 season with Gurley leading the way.
Grade: B+
Cowboys Sign S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Anytime a new head coach takes over a team, he likes to bring some of his old players with him to establish a culture and help with the transition.
The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million deal with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins. The Green Bay Packers originally took the safety with the 21st overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft when Mike McCarthy was their head coach.
The move is interesting since Clinton-Dix is a natural free safety who is at his best when working along the back line. However, Xavier Woods started 15 games at free safety for the Cowboys last season and remains under contract. Either one of them will start after competing for the job with Darian Thompson at strong safety, or one of the natural free safeties will move to strong safety.
Besides, the Cowboys can use plenty of big nickel looks to get all three on the field and flex them into different positions.
Grade: C+
Steelers Replace Ramon Foster
Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Ramon Foster announced his retirement Monday after 11 seasons and 145 starts.
His departure created an unexpected hole in one of the league’s most cohesive and well-traveled units.
The Steelers addressed the position Thursday when the front office signed Stefen Wisniewski to a two-year deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Wisniewski is the perfect veteran presence to slot into Foster’s old spot. The Pittsburgh native helped solidify the Kansas City Chiefs offensive front during the team’s Super Bowl run after taking over as the starter for an injured Andrew Wylie in Week 16.
The 30-year-old veteran with 103 career starts should slide seamlessly into the Steelers front and keep Ben Roethlisberger upright.
Grade: B+