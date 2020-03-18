Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Start of New League Year

Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Start of New League YearMarch 18, 2020
All of the agreed-upon deals throughout the NFL tampering period can become official Wednesday once the start of the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET.
A flurry of activity occurred during the last two days with the league's landscape significantly changing. Tom Brady will be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Philip Rivers and Teddy Bridgewater will now lead the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, respectively. The DeAndre Hopkins trade wasn't a bad dream.
Brad Gagnon graded each team's moves from Monday, while Gary Davenport handled those duties Tuesday.
But free agency and player movement is far from complete, with many more deals to be done and grades to be handed out for Wednesday's acquisitions.
Browns Acquire Fullback Andy Janovich
The Cleveland Browns continued to add to their offense, acquiring fullback Andy Janovich from the Denver Broncos for a 2021 seventh-round pick, according to Denver 9News’ Mike Klis.
Fullbacks may be on the endangered species list, but new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still employs the position, whereas new Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur doesn’t.
Last season, Stefanski’s offense with the Minnesota Vikings used a fullback on 39 percent of the team’s snaps, per Sharp Football’s Warren Sharp. The Browns didn’t previously carry a fullback under Freddie Kitchens or Hue Jackson.
Janovich is yet another piece to make life easier on all of the Browns playmakers. Granted, the 26-year-old lead-blocker won’t have the impact of Cleveland’s other recent additions—right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper—but his acquisition helps build the scheme in Stefanski’s vision.
Grade: C+
Gerald McCoy Signs with Cowboys
While the Dallas Cowboys concentrated on retaining quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, the team’s defense took multiple hits, with cornerback Byron Jones (Dolphins), defensive end Robert Quinn (Bears) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (Raiders) signing elsewhere.
Dallas finally made a move to fortify its defensive front by agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, McCoy agreed to a three-year contract to play in Big D after only one season with the Carolina Panthers.
The six-time Pro Bowler will immediately slide into the hole left by Collins as the defense’s 3-technique. Even though McCoy is 32 years old, he’s still an upgrade over Collins and strengthens the Cowboys’ front.
Grade: B