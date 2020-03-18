Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Start of New League Year

0 of 2

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

All of the agreed-upon deals throughout the NFL tampering period can become official Wednesday once the start of the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET.

A flurry of activity occurred during the last two days with the league's landscape significantly changing. Tom Brady will be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Philip Rivers and Teddy Bridgewater will now lead the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, respectively. The DeAndre Hopkins trade wasn't a bad dream.

Brad Gagnon graded each team's moves from Monday, while Gary Davenport handled those duties Tuesday.

But free agency and player movement is far from complete, with many more deals to be done and grades to be handed out for Wednesday's acquisitions.