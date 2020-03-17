Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Day 2 of Tampering Period

12 of 13

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

After a disappointing 2019 season, there was no shortage of speculation this offseason that the Chicago Bears would make a splash in free agency by adding a veteran quarterback to compete with or replace Mitchell Trubisky.

Well, the Bears made a splash Tuesday, all right. It was just not what people expected.

According to Rapoport, the Bears agreed to sign veteran edge-rusher Robert Quinn to a five-year, $70 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed. The 29-year-old paced the Cowboys with 11.5 sacks in his lone season in Dallas in 2019.

In theory, pairing Quinn with Khalil Mack could give Chicago one of the most feared one-two punches on the edge in the league. There was a time when an argument could be made that Quinn was the best pass-rusher in football.

But that time was 2013. Since 2014, Quinn has just one season with double-digit sacks. He's missed time in four of the last five seasons, including two games a year ago. And the Bears now have tied up close to 20 percent of their cap space in two pass-rushers—one of whom will turn 30 in May.

Grade: C