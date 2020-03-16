Daily 2020 NFL Free Agent Signings, Trades Grades

0 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

With the professional sports world essentially on an indefinite pause, all we can do is look forward. Fortunately, NFL free agency gives fans the ultimate opportunity to do exactly that.

You didn’t get to watch any live sports on Monday, but as the NFL’s legal tampering period launched, you were at least able to begin to imagine what the 2020 season might look like.

And we were all at least able to distract ourselves by analyzing, praising and/or criticizing the moves made or not made by our favorite teams.

From a team perspective, here’s how we grade all of the significant transactions from Monday.