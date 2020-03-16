Daily 2020 NFL Free Agent Signings, Trades GradesMarch 16, 2020
Daily 2020 NFL Free Agent Signings, Trades Grades
With the professional sports world essentially on an indefinite pause, all we can do is look forward. Fortunately, NFL free agency gives fans the ultimate opportunity to do exactly that.
You didn’t get to watch any live sports on Monday, but as the NFL’s legal tampering period launched, you were at least able to begin to imagine what the 2020 season might look like.
And we were all at least able to distract ourselves by analyzing, praising and/or criticizing the moves made or not made by our favorite teams.
From a team perspective, here’s how we grade all of the significant transactions from Monday.
Minnesota Vikings Sign QB Kirk Cousins to an Extension
Terms: Two years, $66 million
Source: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport
This was a no-brainer for the Minnesota Vikings, who were short on salary-cap space and had to free up as much room as possible. The best way to accomplish that was to extend quarterback Kirk Cousins, who otherwise would have counted $31 million against the cap in the final year of his blockbuster contract.
Now, that number will be reduced by $10 million, per Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk.
Cousins has often lacked consistency in his first two seasons with the Vikes, but the organization was already married to him for at least another year. A veteran team that is positioned to contend right now had to free up as much space as possible to avoid major losses in free agency, even if that meant mortgaging its future to an extent.
Plus, Cousins is coming off a career year in which he ranked in the top 10 in terms of passer rating, completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio.
If that was an aberration and the 31-year-old regresses moving forward, the Vikes will hate this deal in a year or two. But for the time being, it’s the only approach that makes sense.
Grade: A
Green Bay Packers Sign LB Christian Kirksey
Terms: Two years, $16 million
Source: Rapoport
This signing won’t break the Green Bay Packers’ back from a financial standpoint, but it’s a confusing deal for a team that is expected to take a conservative approach to free agency.
The Packers have limited cap space, and a healthy Christian Kirksey could help a bad run defense at a reasonable rate. But that’s only true if he stays healthy. Injuries have sidelined the 27-year-old for all but nine games over the past two seasons, and it isn't as though he was a superstar before that.
An $8 million average annual salary puts Kirksey in the range of much more accomplished off-ball linebackers like Eric Kendricks and Danny Trevathan. And while all bets are off considering the skyrocketing salary cap, that seems to be a bit too steep for a guy with major question marks.
The off-ball linebacker market is deep this year. The Packers might have been better off going down a different road at that position.
Grade: D
Miami Dolphins Sign G Ereck Flowers
Terms: Three years, $30 million ($19.95 million guaranteed)
Source: ESPN’s Adam Schefter
Ereck Flowers has yet to earn the right to be considered a good NFL player, and he was flat-out horrible during his first four seasons with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. But he’s still just 25 years old, he was a top-10 pick five years ago, and he appeared to find a groove while excelling as an interior pass protector down the stretch for the Washington Redskins in 2019.
So while a $10 million average annual salary looks downright wacky considering that Flowers was a bust for the Giants, it makes some sense for a Miami Dolphins organization that is rebuilding and has plenty of money to spend on a flier.
If Flowers once again is a tremendous liability in Miami, the Dolphins can move on in a year or two, likely with limited (if any) long-term financial implications. And in the meantime, his poor play would just help them tank to bolster said rebuild. On the other hand, if he flourishes, this deal will look like a coup considering the growing cap.
I know it’s tough to come to grips with the idea that Ereck freakin’ Flowers is now one of the 12 highest-paid guards in the NFL, but that’s what talent and potential can do for a guy in free agency these days.
Grade: B