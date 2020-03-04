A Look at Every Team's Cap Situation Heading into Start of NFL Free Agency

0 of 32

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone. Next up on the league calendar is an event that fans look forward to annually: the free-agent feeding frenzy, where dozens of players switch teams and hundreds of millions of dollars change hands.

Of course, free agency isn't created equal for all 32 teams. The biggest reason for that is simple—some franchises have a lot more to spend than others.

That's as true in 2020 as in any other year. With the salary cap projected to come in around $200 million, five NFL teams have over $75 million with which to keep their own free agents and add new faces to the roster.

Conversely, three teams presently have less than $5 million to work with—less than it costs the average team to sign its own draft class, let alone anyone else. For those clubs, tough decisions loom.

With the March 12 deadline to apply the franchise tag to players getting closer by the day and the "legal tampering" period opening just a few days after, here's a look at the current salary-cap situation of all 32 teams—from the brokest of the broke to the flushest of the flush.