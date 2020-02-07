Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Turned Down New Contract Worth $33M Per Year

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott were reportedly close to completing a deal in September that would've paid him around $33 million per year before they broke off talks as the season got underway.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the talks fell apart when Prescott "upped his asking price."

Per Hill, Prescott wants a contract that would pay him at least $35 million per year, as much as Russell Wilson makes as the league's highest-paid quarterback.

"I don't want to get into the details, but we have offered him significant money," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Hill. "The money we have offered Dak, no matter how you look at it, would put him as a top-five quarterback in the NFL. That is the way we feel about him. He is one of the best.”

One option is for Dallas to use the franchise tag, but according to Hill, Prescott has indicated that he could sit out if he receives the tag, which would hinder his development as new head coach Mike McCarthy installs his systems. That seems to give Prescott the leverage he needs to get a long-term deal done.

Teams can begin using the franchise tag Feb. 25, and the offseason programs begin April 6. That's not a small window, but it can close quickly.

Jones doesn't think that will be an issue.

"I know he wants to get his contract in the rearview mirror, and we want it too," Jones said. "We want him to be treated well, financially and respectfully. We are going to have a real urgency to get this done."

According to Spotrac's market-value tool, Prescott is worth $33 million per year ($165.1 million over five years). In other words, the type of contract he reportedly turned down in September.