Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Thursday's ActionMarch 19, 2020
Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Thursday's Action
We're in the thick of it now.
Over the past few days, free agency has shaken the National Football League to its core. We witnessed the most successful signal-caller in NFL history change teams when Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We've watched offensive linemen like Jack Conklin and edge-rushers like Dante Fowler Jr. receive big-time paydays. And we saw Byron Jones become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
For all of about two days.
In terms of average annual salary, that title now belongs to Darius Slay, who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blockbuster trade that kicked off Thursday's action on the free-agent market.
That's where we'll begin this fourth day of grading all the signings and trades across the NFL.
CB Darius Slay Traded to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles went into the 2020 offseason with a pair of glaring needs—wide receiver and cornerback.
On Thursday, Philly addressed one of those needs in a big way.
According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a pair of draft picks—a third-rounder (No. 85) and a fifth-rounder (No. 166). The Eagles then signed Slay to a three-year, $50 million extension.
For Philadelphia, this is a fantastic trade. The defensive backfield was easily the team's biggest weakness on that side of the ball, and Slay is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. It was an expensive addition but a desperately needed one at a premium position.
For the Lions, in a perfect world, you would like to see the team get more for one of the NFL's best cover men. But Slay made it clear he wanted a new contract, and the size of that extension probably limited the number of suitors.
Grade (Eagles): A
Grade (Lions): B-
CB Mackensie Alexander Signs with Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are remaking their secondary in 2020. And they're doing so by looting Minnesota's.
For the second time in three days, the Bengals have added a corner who played a major role for the Vikings in 2019. This time it was slot corner Mackenzie Alexander, who (per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network) signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Cincinnati.
The 26-year-old Alexander, who had 38 tackles and an interception in 2019, isn't a world-beater in coverage. But as Pro Football Focus noted, he's a sure tackler—he was the only defensive back in the league last year who played over 500 snaps and didn't miss a tackle.
After losing Darqueze Dennard in free agency, the Bengals needed to add a slot cornerback. Alexander will fill that need nicely—and do so at a very affordable price.
This is the best signing the Bengals have made so far.
Grade: A-
DT Andrew Billings Signs with Browns
For the second straight season, the Browns have been very active in free agency. And for the second year in a row, the team appears to have made marked improvements in some areas.
Cleveland turned its attention to the defensive line Thursday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns have signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings. The 6'1", 328-pound fifth-year veteran piled up 35 tackles and a sack for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.
What role do the Browns have in mind for Billings in 2020? After all, they already possess a pair of capable defensive tackles in Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi.
With that said, you can never have too many defensive linemen. Adding more depth on the interior should allow the Browns to rotate big men and keep them fresh.
Grade: B