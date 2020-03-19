Daily 2020 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Thursday's Action

0 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

We're in the thick of it now.

Over the past few days, free agency has shaken the National Football League to its core. We witnessed the most successful signal-caller in NFL history change teams when Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We've watched offensive linemen like Jack Conklin and edge-rushers like Dante Fowler Jr. receive big-time paydays. And we saw Byron Jones become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

For all of about two days.

In terms of average annual salary, that title now belongs to Darius Slay, who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blockbuster trade that kicked off Thursday's action on the free-agent market.

That's where we'll begin this fourth day of grading all the signings and trades across the NFL.