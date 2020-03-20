FC Sion Sack 9 Players for Refusing Unemployment Settlement Amid Pandemic

Derek Leung/Getty Images

FC Sion have dismissed nine players, including former Arsenal duo Alex Song and Johan Djourou, after they did not take an unemployment settlement following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Per Goal's Benjamin Quarez, Sion president Christian Constantin messaged the players via WhatsApp on Tuesday, asking them to take a "technical unemployment" deal.

Under the deal, they would have been paid 9,600 Swiss francs (£8,300), which is 80 per cent of Switzerland's legal monthly salary.

It's said many did not respond by the deadline of noon on Wednesday or turned down the offer, and nine players were subsequently released from their contracts.

Seydou Doumbia, Christian Zock, Pajtim Kasami, Ermir Lenjani, Xavier Kouassi, Birama Ndoye and Mickael Facchinetti have also been sacked.

Seven of the players' contracts were due to expire on June 30 this year. Facchinetti's was due to run out in 2021, while Kouassi had two years left on his deal.

In response, the Swiss Players Union (SAFP) said in a statement:

"You have terminated the employment contracts of the players without notice by letter dated 18 March 2020. We hereby expressly protest against this termination without notice.

"We therefore expect you to withdraw these abusive terminations immediately and to enter into discussions on possible alternatives."

On March 2, the Swiss Football League suspended fixtures until March 23. Swiss football federation president Dominique Blanc has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Germany, Borussia Monchengladbach players have agreed to pay cuts amid the crisis:

Per Get French Football News, Ligue 1 side Amiens SC have given all salaried staff, including players, a 16 per cent pay cut, having implemented the French practice of "partial unemployment."

According to the Swiss Broadcasting Company, there have been over 40 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, while over 4,800 people have tested positive for it.

Worldwide the death toll exceeds 10,000, and there have been more than 244,500 confirmed cases, per CNN.