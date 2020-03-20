LeBron James Talks NBA Hiatus, Missing 'Laker Faithful' in Instagram Live Video

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James shot an Instagram Live video Thursday during his self-quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Among other notable moments, James said the following about basketball, Lakers fans and his team's status when the season was suspended March 11.

"I miss playing ball," James said per Mark Medina of USA Today. "I miss doing what I do. I miss being in front of the Laker faithful. I miss being in front of the opposing fans when I'm on the road. We were at a point in the season where we were hitting our stride and gearing up for the playoffs."

The Lakers sit 49-14 and first in the Western Conference. They have won 11 of their last 13 and already own a playoff berth.

As for what James is doing in his downtime, the four-time NBA MVP noted that he's watching highlights of some all-time athletic greats:

James, his teammates and the rest of the Lakers staff is under self-quarantine after two unnamed players tested positive for the coronavirus. News that the state of California is now under a mandatory stay-at-home order soon followed.

That order will last through Sunday, April 19, so James may have more time on his hands. On that note, he hinted at the possibility of giving B/R Kicks a tour of his sneaker closet:

The 16-time All-Star is currently the league's leader in assists per game this season in addition to averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.