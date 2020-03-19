Ex-Chiefs OL Stefen Wisniewski, Steelers Agree to Reported 2-Year Contract

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers added some championship experience to their offensive line.

Offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, confirmed he will join the Steelers for the 2020 campaign:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Steelers are signing him to a two-year deal.

The Penn State product has bounced around some in his career.

He entered the league as a second-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2011 and played his first four seasons with the AFC West team. He then played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for one season, the Eagles for three and the Chiefs for one.

Wisniewski appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Chiefs with two starts, but he started every playoff game on the way to the Lombardi Trophy.

The 30-year-old has experience at center and offensive guard and earned a solid 68.2 overall player grade from Pro Football Focus in 2019.

He will provide depth for an offensive line that Football Outsiders ranked a mere 30th in the league in run blocking and 12th in pass protection last season.