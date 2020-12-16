5-Star LB Prospect Smael Mondon Commits to Georgia over Alabama, More

Source: 247Sports

Georgia's defense is on track to remain one of the best in the nation next year with the addition of prized linebacker recruit Smael Mondon.

After Mondon announced on Tuesday he would be signing with the Bulldogs, Georgia tweeted a welcome message on Wednesday when he made it official:

The Paulding County High School star is viewed as one of the best defensive players in next year's freshman class. He is a 6'3", 220-pound outside linebacker who can defend the run, rush the quarterback and drop into coverage.

Per 247Sports composite rankings, Mondon is a 5-star prospect rated as the No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 29 overall player in the 2021 class.

Charles Power of 247Sports compared his talent to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL draft pick:

"Has the speed to outrun defenses for long scores. Has a long stride in the open field and runs very well. Capable of making game-changing plays in all three phases. Athleticism transfers over to defense where he shows high-level range in playing sideline-to-sideline and running down plays in pursuit. Looks to be a natural mover in space and makes some plays while dropping into coverage. Will need to continue progressing as a read and react run defender."

One of Mondon's best assets is speed on the field. He split time in high school playing running back and linebacker.

The Bulldogs will make use of Mondon's unique speed and playmaking skills. Head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning have done a fantastic job in recent years developing their young talent.

Mondon joins an excellent recent lineage of linebackers to have come through Georgia. D'Andre Walker, Roquan Smith, Leonard Floyd and Jordan Jenkins are among the high-profile players at the position who have gone from the Bulldogs into the NFL.

If Georgia hopes to compete with Alabama for SEC titles on a year-to-year basis, keeping elite-level talent from the state is imperative. Mondon was one of the best players from the state of Georgia in this year's class that Smart was able to reel in.

The Bulldogs have been able to compete with the best programs in their conference since Smart took over in 2016, including winning an SEC title in 2017. The one remaining hurdle has been a national title, but the addition of Mondon with a roster already loaded with talent puts them in the conversation for a spot in the College Football Playoff next year.