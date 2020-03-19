Bruno Fernandes 'One of My Best Team-Mates,' Says Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has said one of the best team-mates he has had during his career is Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

The 25-year-old played alongside Fernandes at Sampdoria during the 2016-17 season.

In a Q&A session on Inter's Facebook page, Skriniar was asked who is the best player he has played alongside, and he replied:

"I don't know if I can choose just one. I've played with lots of top players at Inter and Sampdoria. At Samp, I would say Bruno Fernandes who is now of Manchester United. I rated him then and knew he was a great player."

Fernandes spent just a single season at Samp, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 34 Serie A appearances, before joining Sporting Lisbon in June 2017.

His two-and-a-half seasons with Sporting saw him return 39 goals and 28 assists in 83 league appearances in Portugal:

In January, Fernandes moved to Old Trafford in a deal initially worth £47 million, and he has already made a huge impact at the club.

Outside of his impressive stats—two goals and three assists in five Premier League games—the Portugal international has transformed the way United attack:

It is no coincidence that United are currently on an 11 game unbeaten run, matching the remarkable run that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer manufactured when he took over from Jose Mourinho as United manager in December 2018.

With Fernandes in the side, it seems unlikely United's form will subsequently fall off a cliff, as it did at the end of 2018-19 when they lost eight of their last 12 games of the season.

With football across Europe suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, that theory has yet to be tested.

But the impact Fernandes has made at Old Trafford in just a matter of weeks is a hint at how influential a player he could become at the club in the coming seasons.