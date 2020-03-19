Sergi Roberto, Marco Asensio Confirmed for La Liga FIFA Tournament

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 19: Marco Asensio of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Betis Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 19, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will be represented by Sergi Roberto and Real Madrid by Marco Asensio in La Liga's FIFA tournament organised by YouTuber Ibai Llanos. 

In the absence of any actual football because of the coronavirus pandemic, all 20 Spanish top-flight teams have now confirmed a representative for the online tournament, per Marca:

Llanos previously explained on Twitter:

"It hasn't been 24 hours since I put the tweet out and we already have all 20 top teams confirmed. This Thursday will have the draw, [then] Friday, Saturday and Sunday the tournament. Ruben Martin, Miguel Angel Roman, Antoni Daimiel and Manolo Lama are coming to commentate. It's going to get messy, it's going to get really messy."

As with Europe's other leagues, La Liga has been suspended in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

There has not been a top-flight fixture in Spain since Real Sociedad's 2-1 win at Eibar on March 10, which was played behind closed doors.

The current suspension is only for two matchdays:

Video Play Button

In theory, that means a resumption of proceedings on the weekend of April 4, when the fixture list includes Sevilla against Barcelona and Real Madrid against La Real. However, further delays are a possibility.

Spain is the second-worst coronavirus affected country in Europe behind Italy. Per CNN, as of Wednesday, there have been 11,178 cases in the country and 491 deaths.  

Related

    Premier League Committed to Completing Season

    Thursday talks expected to stick to current plan of finishing season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Committed to Completing Season

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    POLL: Who Is the 21st-Century GOAT?

    • Help us build our bracket • Submit names and vote on the options

    World Football logo
    World Football

    POLL: Who Is the 21st-Century GOAT?

    All Our Ideas
    via All Our Ideas

    Madrid Legend Warns Haaland Not to Join Yet

    ‘Jovic is a Real Madrid warning to Haaland’ - Steve McManaman

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Legend Warns Haaland Not to Join Yet

    Goal
    via Goal

    Ben Yedder: Barca Chasing Me Since Last Summer

    Monaco striker: 'Last summer, for example. [Barca] took information about me several times. This winter, it could have been done.'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ben Yedder: Barca Chasing Me Since Last Summer

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report