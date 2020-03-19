Sergi Roberto, Marco Asensio Confirmed for La Liga FIFA Tournament

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will be represented by Sergi Roberto and Real Madrid by Marco Asensio in La Liga's FIFA tournament organised by YouTuber Ibai Llanos.

In the absence of any actual football because of the coronavirus pandemic, all 20 Spanish top-flight teams have now confirmed a representative for the online tournament, per Marca:

Llanos previously explained on Twitter:

"It hasn't been 24 hours since I put the tweet out and we already have all 20 top teams confirmed. This Thursday will have the draw, [then] Friday, Saturday and Sunday the tournament. Ruben Martin, Miguel Angel Roman, Antoni Daimiel and Manolo Lama are coming to commentate. It's going to get messy, it's going to get really messy."

As with Europe's other leagues, La Liga has been suspended in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

There has not been a top-flight fixture in Spain since Real Sociedad's 2-1 win at Eibar on March 10, which was played behind closed doors.

The current suspension is only for two matchdays:

In theory, that means a resumption of proceedings on the weekend of April 4, when the fixture list includes Sevilla against Barcelona and Real Madrid against La Real. However, further delays are a possibility.

Spain is the second-worst coronavirus affected country in Europe behind Italy. Per CNN, as of Wednesday, there have been 11,178 cases in the country and 491 deaths.