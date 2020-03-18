Gary Neville Says He Will Close His Hotels, Give Rooms to Health Workers

Gary Neville Says He Will Close His Hotels, Give Rooms to Health WorkersMarch 18, 2020
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has announced he will close his two hotels and give the rooms to health workers fighting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a short video, the footballer-turned-pundit also ensured the staff will retain their incomes, with no layoffs on the horizon and no one being asked to take unpaid leave:
Per football writer Colin Millar, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich made a similar pledge earlier on Wednesday:
According to Jack Rosser of the London Evening Standard, Neville has previously used one of the hotels to house homeless people during winter, prior to the renovations.
Author Caitlin Moran praised him for his latest gesture:
The coronavirus continues to have a major impact on daily life across the world, with over 193,000 people infected, per CNN.
According to CNN's Luke McGee, the British government increased measures to combat the virus on Monday, advising people to stay away from mass gatherings.
The nation's top football leagues had already suspended play by that point, and other events, including the Grand National, have been cancelled.
Neville spent his entire professional career at United, playing primarily as a right-back. He won an incredible eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two UEFA Champions League titles.
