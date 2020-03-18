Jaelen Strong: Bill O'Brien Ruined My Career; 'I Never Knew How to Kiss Ass'

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

After reports of Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien's negative treatment of DeAndre Hopkins, former Texans receiver Jaelen Strong took to Twitter Wednesday to describe his own experience:

This comes after Michael Irvin described a meeting between Hopkins and O'Brien in which he compared him to former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez on ESPN's Get Up:

Strong hasn't played an NFL game in two years but spent parts of three seasons with the Texans before being waived in 2017.

