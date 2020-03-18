Jaelen Strong: Bill O'Brien Ruined My Career; 'I Never Knew How to Kiss Ass'March 18, 2020
After reports of Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien's negative treatment of DeAndre Hopkins, former Texans receiver Jaelen Strong took to Twitter Wednesday to describe his own experience:
Strizzy @JaelenStrong
This is who Bill O Brien is. Y’all thought it was my fault I wasn’t seeing the field. The man simply didn’t like me because I was a product of my environment. PERFORMANCE means nothing. He wasted my first 3 years ultimately ruining my NFL career. I never knew how to kiss ass 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/CzLaB3pxPq
This comes after Michael Irvin described a meeting between Hopkins and O'Brien in which he compared him to former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez on ESPN's Get Up:
Strong hasn't played an NFL game in two years but spent parts of three seasons with the Texans before being waived in 2017.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
