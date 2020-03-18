Jaelen Strong: Bill O'Brien Ruined My Career; 'I Never Knew How to Kiss Ass'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong (11) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

After reports of Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien's negative treatment of DeAndre Hopkins, former Texans receiver Jaelen Strong took to Twitter Wednesday to describe his own experience:

This comes after Michael Irvin described a meeting between Hopkins and O'Brien in which he compared him to former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez on ESPN's Get Up:

Strong hasn't played an NFL game in two years but spent parts of three seasons with the Texans before being waived in 2017.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

