Malcolm Jenkins, Saints Reportedly Close to Contract After Release from Eagles

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly "close to a deal" with safety Malcolm Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Jenkins spent the first five years of his career in New Orleans before playing his last six years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles informed him Tuesday they would not pick up his option for 2020, making him an unrestricted free agent.

"Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia," the Eagles said in a statement. "Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city."

Jenkins started 96 straight games with Philadelphia, earning three Pro Bowl selections during this stretch.

He led the team with 81 tackles in 2019 and matched a career high with 2.5 sacks. Per Pro Football Reference, he blitzed 75 times from the safety spot last year.

The versatility could be valuable to a New Orleans defense that struggled with consistency last season, finishing 20th against the pass.

Video Play Button

With safety Vonn Bell also a free agent this offseason, the Saints have decided to bring in a veteran who has won two Super Bowls in his career—one with New Orleans and one with Philadelphia. 

The addition could help turn the secondary into a strength going into 2020:

After three straight disappointing playoff exits, the Saints will hope this move puts them over the top.

Related

    Bears Trade for Nick Foles 🚨

    Jags agree to trade QB to Chicago for compensatory 4th-round pick one year after $88M contract (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Trade for Nick Foles 🚨

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Underrated FAs Still on the Market

    Guys with minimal name recognition who could end up being major values ➡️

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Underrated FAs Still on the Market

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Free Agency 2020: Examining Effect of Biggest Deals from Day 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Free Agency 2020: Examining Effect of Biggest Deals from Day 1

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Hopkins Responds to BOB Story:

    Nuk has 'utmost respect' for Bill O'Brien after reported meeting: 'Being blown way out of proportion'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hopkins Responds to BOB Story:

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report