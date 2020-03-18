Jurrell Casey Reportedly Traded from Titans to Broncos for Late-Round Draft Pick

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos have reportedly acquired defensive tackle Jurrell Casey in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Tennessee will receive a seventh-round pick in exchange for the 30-year-old, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As Rapoport noted, "Tennessee had quietly been open to offers for Casey."

Casey has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons, totaling 51 sacks in his nine years with the Titans.

