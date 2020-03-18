Jameis Winston Rumors: Latest Buzz on QB After Tom Brady Joins Buccaneers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jameis Winston finished his 2019 season as the only quarterback in league history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in one year.

That kind of excitement is fantastic for the average football fan or a fantasy football player who has the volatile Winston on his team, but it may have been too much to handle for head coach Bruce Arians, who appears set to welcome New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady into the mix, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The question now is where Winston ends up after five seasons in Tampa.

The answer is fairly complicated: Per ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t NFL reporter Dov Kleiman), the expectation is that Winston won't have a starting gig lined up for him this year.

That isn't due to a lack of presumed open starting spots out there.

The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots are now looking for long-term starters. The Chicago Bears want to create a quarterback competition with Mitchell Trubisky, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

But other spots have filled up or should be taken care of quickly.

Of note, the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to pick LSU's Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The Carolina Panthers landed the New Orleans Saints' Teddy Bridgewater to replace Cam Newton, who will be traded after the team announced it had granted him permission to look for a deal.

The issue Winston has is that Newton is likely a hotter commodity on the open market given the ex-Auburn star's past success (e.g. 2015 NFL MVP, one Super Bowl appearance, four playoff berths).

Newton is coming off a season-ending Lisfranc injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Feb. 28 that his surgery should "eliminate future concerns."

If that's the case, then teams could be clamoring over Newton, which should hurt Winston's starter chances further.

Furthermore, the draft is stocked with first-round talent at quarterback, so a few teams could take care of needs through that route.

Of note, Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert going fifth and sixth to the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers in his latest mock, respectively.

At this juncture, all signs point to Winston not finding a starting gig. A similar sentiment was expressed on Feb. 2, when ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler quoted an NFL executive who said the following:

"I don't see how you can pay him. It would have to be pretty reasonably low if they did. You can't give him big money based on the way he played. He won't have a market."

Of course, an offseason filled with shocking and unexpected moves could eventually see Winston finding a new home as a clear No. 1 starter, but right now, it's hard to tell where that may be.