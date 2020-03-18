Cam Newton Trade Rumors: Redskins Taking 'Wait and See' Approach to Panthers QB

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

News that Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is on his way out of Charlotte naturally brings up the question of whether he would reunite with former head coach Ron Rivera on the Washington Redskins.

As far as that sentiment is concerned, ESPN's Josina Anderson provided the latest:

The Panthers announced that they gave Newton permission to seek a trade Tuesday. Newton disagreed with that line of thinking, saying that he never asked for that.

Regardless, Newton will be playing for a new team in 2020, and there are a few possible suitors.

The Skins are a natural connection with Rivera leading the team and having final say on the 53-man roster. Washington does have a promising starter in Dwayne Haskins, whom the team drafted 15th overall in 2019.

Haskins struggled out of the gate but finished the season by going 31-of-43 for 394 yards and four touchdowns (no picks) in his final two starts.

However, Newton at his best is an MVP-level talent, capable of taking over games through the air and on the ground. His last full and healthy 16-game season (2017) saw him account for 28 total touchdowns (22 passing, six rushing) en route to leading the Panthers to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth.

Still, Haskins is only 22 years old (Newton is 30) with plenty of time to develop. The Skins may opt to see what they have in Haskins as opposed to a trade.

As it is, Newton figures to have a few other teams chasing him. B/R Betting listed odds on Newton's Week 1 team, and the Skins were fifth on the list at 15-2:

Granted, one of those teams is the Bucs, who NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported have a deal with ex-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

But the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Pats could also be in the market for a signal-caller, so even if the Skins have interest, they'll have competition with a Panthers team that looks to have a lot of leverage.

At any rate, Newton is going to call another place home after a stellar nine-year career with the Panthers.