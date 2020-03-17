Josh McDaniels Lauds 'Demanding and Relentless' Tom Brady as QB Exits Patriots

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels, who worked with ex-Pats quarterback Tom Brady for the past eight seasons, released a statement Tuesday following the news that the signal-caller and team will part ways after 20 years (h/t NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry).

"I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady," McDaniels began. "He has made me a better coach and more importantly a better person. He has always been genuinely kind and caring to me and my family. Yet at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and relentless in his pursuit of improvement, perfection and championships. His work ethic and drive propelled our offense and our team to perform at the very highest level throughout his career."

McDaniels has been with the Patriots since 2001 outside a stretch from 2009-11 when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos and offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams. He became New England's quarterbacks coach in 2004 before he added the offensive coordinator job in 2006.

He returned to the team in those capacities in 2012. Brady and McDaniels reached six Super Bowls as a tandem, winning four.

Brady has the record for most Super Bowl wins by a player with six, having won two before McDaniels became his position coach. McDaniels also has six rings but won the first two as a personal assistant and defensive assistant.

Brady will reportedly join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

McDaniels wasn't the only big-name member of the coaching staff or front office to wish him well upon his announced exit, which included a big thank you to the organization and its fans:

Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft wrote the following:

"How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he's given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it's ending? I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans. I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality. While sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for his countless contributions to our team and community."

And head coach Bill Belichick penned these remarks:

"Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation. Tom's success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional. Nothing about the end of Tom's Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was. With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone's adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years."

The Pats aren't strangers to having other players suit up in Brady's place over the past two decades—Matt Cassel filled in for an injured Brady during the 2008 season, and Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett filled in during the quarterback's four-game Deflategate suspension in 2016.

But the 2020 season will mark the first time since the first two games of 2001 when Brady wasn't listed as QB1 on the depth chart.

McDaniels, therefore, will have the tall task of acclimating a new starter to the offense.