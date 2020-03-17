Lakers Reportedly to Be Tested for Coronavirus, Start 14-Day Self-Quarantine

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly set to undergo testing for the coronavirus Wednesday after it was announced four members of the Brooklyn Nets tested positive Tuesday.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported the Lakers will undergo a 14-day self-quarantine to attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

The Lakers played the Nets on March 10, the last game either team played before the NBA enacted an indefinite suspension of the season Wednesday night. The Nets announced four players tested positive for the virus, including star Kevin Durant, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

   

