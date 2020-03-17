T-Wolves Owner Glen Taylor Pledges $1M to Target Center Workers Amid Coronavirus

Ann Heisenfelt/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is the latest involved in the NBA to pledge support for part-time workers while the league is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Taylor has pledged up to $1 million to the part-time workers at Target Center during the hiatus.

"Our staff who work so hard to make the Target Center experience memorable for fans are the backbone of what we do," Taylor said in a statement. "From the people who show fans to their seats, to the greeters at the entrance, I want to do my part to alleviate the financial concern that comes from missing games due to this national pandemic. We will get through this difficult time together and look forward to the day when our players, fans and staff are reunited again at Target Center."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.