4-Star WR Prospect Jacorey Brooks Commits to Alabama over Florida

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Highly sought-after wide receiver Jacorey Brooks committed to play college football at the University of Alabama on Friday.

4-star recruit made it official on Twitter:

Brooks is listed by 247Sports as the 10th-best prospect out of Florida and 10th-best among wide receivers in the class of 2021. The Booker T. Washington High School product out of Miami is ranked as the 79th-best prospect nationally.

Initially, 247Sports projected Brooks as a lock to commit to Miami, but the 6'3", 185-pound prospect opted for the Crimson Tide.

Brooks was reported by Rivals' Corey Bender in mid-February to be "keeping close tabs" on the University of Florida because "several staff members" were prioritizing him. "I love the communication with the coaches," Brooks told Bender. "They always interact with me."

Brooks posted photos of himself dressed in a Gators uniform with Florida wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson during their junior day on March 7:

Brooks also received offers from the likes of Auburn and LSU in addition to Florida and Miami.

Ultimately, Alabama won out.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports evaluated Brooks in mid-March and compared him to Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft and recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2019.

In 2021, Brooks will join an Alabama offense that could be in a state of flux. With Tua Tagovailoa entering the 2020 NFL draft and going fifth overall to the Miami Dolphins, the Tide will spend 2020 figuring out who their new answer will be at quarterback.

Brooks could be an early contributor, though, especially after Alabama lost wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III to the draft.