Ranking Best Basketball Movies to Watch During NBA Hiatus

15. Semi-Pro

Ranks: Fan Vote (7), Rotten Tomatoes (25), IMDb (32)

"Look, there's nothing in the rulebook that says you can't play drunk."

Those words, quickly rebutted by play-by-play commentator Dick Pepperfield, offer solid insight into Jackie Moon's Flint Tropics.

This movie was never going to threaten awards contention from the hobnobbers at the Academy or the Hollywood Foreign Press, but it did lock down the illustrious ESPY for Best Sports Movie in 2008.

And it's classic mid-2000s Will Ferrell. If you're a fan of his, there are more than a few laughs here.

14. Uncle Drew

Ranks: Fan Vote (12), Rotten Tomatoes (10), IMDb (33)

Kyrie Irving claimed he doesn't want to play basketball to be famous. And that may be true. But parlaying a Pepsi commercial about an unassuming older gentleman with a game like Kyrie Irving's into a full-length movie is a heck of a power play.

If you're big on plot, Uncle Drew may not be the film for you. But the professionals here, Lil Rel Howery and Nick Kroll, ably carry the load on offense, much like Kyrie does during NBA games.

13. Like Mike

Ranks: Fan Vote (7), Rotten Tomatoes (12), IMDb (40)

A 13-year-old boy discovers a pair of sneakers that magically make him an NBA-level basketball player. The science here may not be strong, but the cameos are. Allen Iverson, Jason Kidd and Chris Webber all lend a hand in this underdog tale.

12. Blue Chips

Ranks: Fan Vote (11), Rotten Tomatoes (21), IMDb (22)

You're not going to find a better explanation of Blue Chips than the 60-second recap Mike Camerlengo provided for NBA on TNT.

Long story short, Nick Nolte plays a Bobby Knight facsimile (at least in terms of the actual coaching) who gets in a little too deep with corrupt boosters, point-shaving schemes and pay-for-play offers.

The NBA presence is strong in this one, though. Shaquille O'Neal, Anfernee Hardaway and Bob Cousy all pitch in.

11. Finding Forrester

Ranks: Fan Vote (22), Rotten Tomatoes (8), IMDb (3)

Finding Forrester is almost too similar to another Gus Van Sant movie from three years earlier (Good Will Hunting), but we got Sir Sean Connery in a basketball movie. That's a win.

William Forrester (played by Connery), a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, teams with Jamal Wallace (played by Rob Brown), a young basketball star with plenty of potential off the court. Predictably, they grow in ways they couldn't have without each other.