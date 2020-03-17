FIFA President Gianni Infantino Says 2021 Club World Cup Should Be Delayed

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said the 2021 Club World Cup should be postponed in order to make way for the rescheduled European Championships and Copa America tournaments.

Simon Evans of Reuters reported the FIFA chief wants to create space in next year's football calendar, with the governing body set to hold a conference call Wednesday to confirm the delay.

The Club World Cup could be expanded to become a 24-team competition and be given a later fixed date.

In a statement on FIFA's official websiteInfantino said:

"The world is facing an unprecedented health challenge and clearly a global and collective response is needed. Cooperation, mutual respect and understanding must be the guiding principles for all decision makers to have in mind at this crucial moment in time.

"Particularly in football, finding appropriate and fair solutions at global level is imperative. This requires unity, solidarity and a shared sense of responsibility and we need to think of all those around the world potentially impacted by our decisions."

Matt Slater of The Athletic tweeted details of Infantino's forthcoming proposal:

Video Play Button

Infantino also said he wants FIFA to donate $10 million to the World Health Organisation, with sporting bodies continuing to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, which has frozen the events calendar.

UEFA announced Tuesday it would postpone Euro 2020 for 12 months. The delay would allow current domestic commitments to be completed by clubs.

However, the Euros will now clash with the Women's European Championship, scheduled to be held in England from July 7 in 2021.

